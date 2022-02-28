1955 Chevy Bel Air with a LS3 V8

Bill Martens is an Associate Marketing Manager at Chevrolet Performance. So when it came to choosing an engine for his restored 1955 Chevy Bel Air, it had to be Bowtie power. Under the hood sits a CARB-compliant 6.2 L LS3 V8 E-Rod crate motor producing 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission and a SuperMatic transmission controller. An aluminum driveshaft sends power to a Chevy S10 7.5-inch rear end with an Eaton LSD and 4.10 gears. The Bel Air rides on Eaton springs, Monroe shocks, aftermarket sway bars, 2-inch drop spindles, and a Saginaw 605 power-steering box. A set of Camaro 18×7.5-inch steel wheels with a custom center cap cover C4 Corvette disc brakes front and back. The Bel Air averaged 23 mpg on the Hot Rod Power Tour from Florida to Michigan.

Source: Chevrolet Performance and TheBlock