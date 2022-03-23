1973 Pinto with a 302 ci V8

Simon Moore enjoyed driving his Foxbody Mustang around town and at the occasional autocross event. Unfortunately it was damaged from a falling tree. With the Mustang gone, Simon missed the feeling of a V8-powerd RWD vehicle. So he set out to build his own.

Simon’s search for a new project included a Vega wagon, Pacer, and even a Gremlin. He eventually found and purchased a 1973 Ford Pinto with a 1.6 L Kent inline-four and four-speed manual transmission.

He quickly swapped the Pinto’s inline-four for a 302 ci V8 from a 1995 Ford F-150. He kept the engine cool thanks to a large radiator with a modified upper support and custom lower support. Simon also installed a set of modified exhaust manifolds from a 1990 Lincoln Towncar and a custom exhaust.

Simon paired the V8 with a T5Z five-speed manual transmission from a 1993 Mustang. Behind that he installed a shortened Lincoln Towncar driveshaft and a 8.8-inch rear end from a 1996 Ford Thunderbird.

The Pinto rides on a custom chassis Simon fabricated from 2×3-inch .120-wall tubing. The front suspension features Mustang II five-lug rotors and shortened 350 lb springs. Simon modified the stock front brakes to clear the Mustang II rotors. He upgraded the rear suspension with a 1994 Miata subframe, custom shock towers, and Viking coilovers. Eventually he will also upgrade the front to a Miata suspension.

Simon replaced the factory fuel tank with a JAZ 12-gallon fuel cell. He made a custom filler neck and a new floor to cover the fuel cell. You can view more photos and follow the car’s progress in the detailed build thread.