1957 Thunderbird with a 5.0 L Coyote V8

The owner of this 1957 Ford Thunderbird convertible wanted it in remembrance of their Father. They loved the classic looks but not the performance. So it went to V8 Speed & Resto in Red Bud, Illinois for more power and modern handling.

V8 Speed & Resto determined the car needed an aftermarket chassis. The new chassis features Mustang II front suspension with tubular upper and lower control arms and power steering rack. The rear suspension features a triangulated four-link system. Handling is further improved with adjustable coilovers and Wilwood disc brakes on each corner.

When it came to a new heart, the company settled on a 5.0 L Coyote V8 crate motor. The naturally aspirated motor produces 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. V8 Speed & Resto installed the motor along with Ford Racing’s ECU and wiring harness and a custom exhaust. The V8 is paired with a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end.

The interior features classic red interior and carpet. Facing the driver is a Flaming River tilt column and steering wheel. Behind that a set of Dakota Digital gauges. V8 Speed & Resto increased driver comfort by installing a Vintage Air Gen 2 system with hidden vents.

Watch the build series below or view more photos in the build album.

Source: V8 Speed & Resto (build album)

