Ferrari 330 GT with a Chevy V8

Ten years ago Dave Wolin found a Ferrari 330 GT without an engine and transmission. The factory 4.0 L Tipo 209 Colombo V12 and four-speed manual transmission were probably taken to use in a more valuable model. Dave figured the car would be fun to race at Targa Newfoundland. So he installed a Chevy V8 crate motor and Super T-10 four-speed manual transmission. The combo made for a fun drive and sure turned heads at several car events. Unfortunately Dave decided not to race the car and eventually sold it. The unique Ferrari now resides in Australia.

Related