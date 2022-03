Nikos Papadopoulos is prepping his Ford Escort Mk2 race car for the upcoming 2022 hillclimb season in Greece. The team visited T.S Joker Performance Tuning for a dyno tune on the naturally aspirated S38 inline-six normally found in a BMW E34 M5. Last year Hillclimb Monsters reported the motor was destroked to 3.1 liters to increase rpm to 10,000 and make 500 hp. Listen to the inline-six scream on the dyno below.

Source: Thimios Skaltsas FB page via Ecumaster FB page