Custom 1978 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

Hoonigan unveiled their unique 1978 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow built for drifting and burnouts. The car starts with Art Morrison tubular front and rear subframes welded together with their own custom designed center. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 making 850-900 horsepower thanks to an aftermarket Magnuson supercharger. It also features three radiators, air-to-water intercooler, and custom Borla Switchfire exhaust. A T56 six-speed manual with a Quicktime bellhousing sends power to a 5th gen Camaro rear end with a Strange Engineering differential. A set of Rotiform LHR-M wheels cover Baer six-piston brakes front and rear. Listen to builders Alex Grim and Suppy explain the car.

Source: Hoonigan