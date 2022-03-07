2004 Subaru Forester with a Turbo EJ257

This 2004 Subaru Forester visited National Speed with a goal of 300+ hp to the wheels from a new engine built for “longevity and reliability”. The SUV arrived at the company with a swapped 2.5 L EJ255 flat-four. National Speed replaced it with a IAG Performance Stage 2 EJ257 short-block. The motor features new Subaru OEM case halves, STI crank, IAG-spec JE forged pistons, and IAG-spec h-beam rods. Parts carried over from the previous engine setup include a Subaru IHI VF39 turbocharger, Invidia downpipe and high-flow catalytic converter, PERRIN Performance up-pipe, STI top-mount intercooler, Walbro 255 fuel pump, and COBB Tuning Accessport V3. The combo made 313 hp and 327 lb-ft to all four wheels on 93 octane.

Source: National Speed (project page)