1951 Chevy 3100 with a 383 ci V8

Trad Ronfeldt built this 1951 Chevrolet 3100 at his company Team Racing and Development (T.R.A.D.) in McCloud, California for the WD-40 Company. Trad replaced the factory inline-six with a 383 ci Chevy V8 making 520 horsepower. The motor featuring a Weiand Team G intake manifold, Holley Sniper EFI, and Champ Pans oil sump. A four-speed automatic transmission sends power through a Reel Driveline driveshaft to a custom Currie Dana 60 dually rear end. Trad installed a Nostalgia Sid’s 4-inch dropped axle kit with power disc brakes. In the back is a TCI four-link rear suspension with coilovers and drum brakes. The truck rides on Ultra Wheel wheels with Toyo Open Country C/T tires (235/65-R17). The body features a custom bed with side tool compartments and patina by Airhead Designs in Crandon, Wisconsin. The truck sold on Bring a Trailer for $88,000 with proceeds going to Childhelp charity.

Source: WD-40 and Bring a Trailer