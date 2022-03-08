For Sale: 2006 Solstice with a LS2 V8

This 2006 Pontiac Solstice will be auctioned at Mecum in Glendale, Arizona on March 16-19. The car was built in 2006 by owner Michael Jonas of SSBC along with Mallett Performance Cars. Under the modified hood sits a 6.0 L LS2 V8 making around 400 horsepower. The engine features custom mounts, custom wiring harness, C6 Corvette exhaust manifolds, and custom radiator. A custom bellhousing from Mallett allows the V8 to bolt to the factory Aisin five-speed manual transmission with a LUK Pro Gold clutch. The car rides on Penske coilovers and stops thanks to SSBC 14-inch rotors with 3-piston calipers on each corner.

Source: Mecum via Carscoops