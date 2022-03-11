Mazda RX-3 with a Turbo 13B

PAC Performance built this Mazda RX-3 at their company in Revesby, NSW, Australia. The company installed a turbocharged 13B two-rotor built by them capable of 500+ horsepower to the wheels on E85 fuel. The FD-based motor features a Garrett T51R turbocharger, Turbosmart 50 mm ProGate wastegate, and Motec M130 ECU. The E85 fuel is fed through 2000 cc injectors from three intake pumps. For the drivetrain they chose a C4 automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a 9-inch rear end. The car rides on RC Comp wheels (15×4, 15×8) covering 11.5-inch brakes with two-piston calipers.

Source: PAC Performance