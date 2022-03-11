1982 Land Cruiser with a 3UZ V8

Andre Simon and his team at High Performance Academy (HPA) are building a 1982 Toyota Land Cruiser (BJ42). They purchased the vehicle with a 3.4 L 3B diesel inline-four and four-speed manual transmission. They are replacing the 3B inline-four for a Toyota 3UZ-FE V8 running on a Motec M170 ECU. The change will increase power from 90 hp to around 300 hp. Handling that power will be a five-speed manual transmission and upgraded differentials. HPA sent the Land Cruiser to Tom’s Offroad for a 3-link front suspension with power steering and 4-link rear suspension.

Source: High Performance Academy and Tom’s Offroad FB page