BMW 116i with a Twin-Turbo S55 Inline-Six

This 2014 BMW 116i (F20) was built by Conti JDM Auto in Kajang, Malaysia. It originally came with a 1.6 L N13 inline-four producing 134 horsepower. Conti JDM Auto swapped the inline-four with a twin-turbo 3.0 L S55 inline-six from a BMW M4. The new motor makes 425 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. The company also installed BMW M4 CS front brakes and M4 rear subframe and brakes. It rides on 3DDesign adjustable coilovers with BBS LMR 19-inch wheels. The exterior features a F87 M2 front, carbon fiber hood, and F20 M Sport rear bumper.

Source: Conti JDM Auto FB page and Galeri Kereta via BMW Blog