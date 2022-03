John Morgan’s Ford Anglia was built in the 60’s for hill climb racing. It is now powered by a 2.0 L Cosworth BDG inline-four and Quaife 60G sequential transmission. Hillclimb Monsters reports the naturally aspirated DOHC motor produces 240 horsepower. The 760 kg (1675 lb) race car features a Group 4 Escort front suspension with Monte Carlo brakes. Watch John race the car up Shelshey Wash in Worcestershire, England during Retro Rides Gathering 2021.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters