For Sale: AC Schnitzer BMW 3-Series with a S85 V10

This AC Schnitzer GP3.10 is for sale on eBay by OldtimerMuseum in Germany. AC Schnitzer built the car in 2007 using a BMW E92 coupe as the foundation. Under the hood they installed a 5.0 L S85 V10 from a BMW M5 paired with a SMG automatic transmission. It was built to run on LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and makes 552 hp and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) of torque. Enough power for the car to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.5 seconds, 200 km/h (124 mph) in 13.9 seconds, and a top speed of 318 km/h (197 mph). Helping stop the car is a set of eight-piston calipers with 374×26 mm rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 350×24 mm rotors in back. You can read more about the car at AC Schnitzer’s site.

Source: Carscoops