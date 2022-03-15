Volvo 240 with a Turbo 1JZ Goes 10.4 sec

Scotty from Street Machine spent the last year upgrading his 1983 Volvo 240 called Trolvo. During that time Scotty installed a set of Kelford cams, ported head, and Raceworks fuel system to help the turbocharged Toyota 1JZ inline-six. He also upgraded the Dana 30 rear end with a Torsen LSD, 30-spline axles, and upgraded trailing arms. At the beginning of last year the motor made 387 horsepower to the wheels. It is now making 531 horsepower to the hubs on 25 psi of boost. Scotty and the car went to Heathcote Raceway to test the new modifications. While there he set a personal best with a 10.45 sec at 131 mph in the quarter-mile.

Source: StreetMachineTV and Carnage Show FB page