1954 Bel Air with a Supercharged LSA V8

Metalworks Speed Shop built this 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air at their company in Eugene, Oregon. The project started with only a body shell filled with rust holes. Once repaired and painted it was lowered onto an Art Morrison GT Sport chassis. It features tubular control arms, triangulated 4-link rear suspension, and adjustable coilovers. The engine is a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 crate motor making 556 hp and 551 lb-ft of torque. The motor features Wagner Motorsports’ front accessory drive, Ultimate exhaust headers, 2.5-inch exhaust, and Ron Davis radiator. A 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a 9-inch rear end. Behind the BOZE wheels are Wilwood four-piston calipers with drilled/slotted rotors front and back. The interior features Lexus seats behind a Budnik steering wheel on a Flaming River column and Dakota Digital VHX gauges. You can view more photos of the build process here.

Source: MetalWorks Classic Auto Restoration