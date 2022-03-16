Datsun Truck with a SR20DET

Ruan Esterhuizen purchased a 1969 Datsun 521 with a 1.3 L J13 inline-four. Eventually it was swapped for a turbocharged 2.0 L Nissan SR20DET inline-four built and installed by ICE Motorsport in Vereeniging, South Africa. The engine features a Mr Turbo GT30 T4 turbocharger, Turbosmart UltraGate 38 mm wastegate, 90 mm throttle body, Bosch 1000 cc injectors, and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. Currently the combo produces 225 hp to the wheels through a five-speed manual transmission and BorgWarner M75 rear end. However Ruan plans on turning up the boost. The truck stops thanks to Mk7 Golf GTI calipers with Hyundai H1 van rotors in front and Polo 1.9 TDI calipers with Toyota Land Cruiser rotors in back. You can view more photos and details on the truck in Speedhunters’ article.

Source: Speedhunters and Cars.co.za