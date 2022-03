This 1971 Saab 95 wagon is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Scottsdale, Arizona. The car is powered by a 502 ci V8 featuring a four-barrel carburetor, MSD ignition, aluminum radiator, and SuperTrapp exhaust. The V8 sends power through a Turbo 400 automatic transmission to a Ford 9-inch rear end. The car rides on 15-inch steel wheels with Saab hubcaps and HKP 880 Sport IV tires in front and BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires in back.

Source: Bring a Trailer and Hubbard Auto Center via TheDrive