2006 Charger with a Supercharged 426 ci V8

AJ Berge from Hemituner Performance brought his 2006 Dodge Charger R/T to Street Car Takeover in Bradenton, Florida. While there the car went a personal best in the quarter-mile using only the supercharger with a 8.12 sec at 171.47 mph. The car’s best with nitrous and supercharger is a 7.67 sec at 179 mph. AJ’s Charger is powered by a billet 426 ci Hemi V8 making an estimated 1400 horsepower. It features forged internals, American Racing headers, Whipple Gen 5 3.0 L “DragPak” supercharger, and Holley Dominator ECU. A Proformance Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission sends power through a Driveshaft Shop carbon fiber driveshaft to a Hemituner Performance billet differential.

Source: 1320Video