For Sale: 2005 Infiniti G35 with a LS3 V8

This 2005 Infiniti G35 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Manteca, California. It is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 installed using a LOJ Conversions swap kit. The V8 produces 455 horsepower and 426 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. The front brakes are upgraded to Stoptech 14-inch drilled and slotted rotors with four-piston calipers. The car rides on MMR 20-inch wheels with Continental Extreme Contact tires (245/35) in front and Toyo Proxes R888 tires (285/30) in back. The seller states the car will not pass California emissions test.

