BMW E9 with a Tesla Motor

When this BMW E9 project arrived at Electric Classic Cars in needed a lot of work. The 3.0 CSL replica sat for the past 20 years in a garage with some of that time suffering water intrusion through an open sunroof. Electric Classic Cars spent two years repairing and converting the car to electric. It is now powered by a Tesla large drive unit (LDU) producing 450 hp and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque. The company installed a 85 kWh battery pack from a Tesla Model S P85 giving the car 200+ mile range. They installed the majority in the batteries in the factory engine bay and the rest in the trunk. Electric Classic Cars also upgraded the suspension and installed Wilwood four-piston brakes with vented rotors.

Source: Electric Classic Cars and @electricclassiccars