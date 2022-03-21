1998 Porsche 911 with a GT3 3.6 L Flat-Six

  • 911

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe with a 996.2 GT3 3.6 L flat-six

Porsche Classic spent two and a half years building the 911 Classic Club Coupe with help from Porsche Club of America. The group started by disassembling a 1998 911 Carrera purchased and imported from Virginia, USA. At their company in Germany the body was chemically stripped, repaired, and reinforced. Under that they installed the chassis, suspension, and powertrain from a Porsche 996.2 GT3. This means the car is now powered by a naturally aspirated 3.6 L flat-six making 380 hp and six-speed manual transaxle. On the exterior they installed a ducktail spoiler, double-bubble roof, and GT3 side skirts and front. The finishing touch is a set of Fuchs 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe with a 996.2 GT3 3.6 L flat-six

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe with a 996.2 GT3 3.6 L flat-six

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe with a 996.2 GT3 3.6 L flat-six

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe with a 996.2 GT3 3.6 L flat-six

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe with a 996.2 GT3 3.6 L flat-six

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe with a 996.2 GT3 3.6 L flat-six

Porsche 911 test mule in a wind tunnel

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe being built with a 996.2 GT3 3.6 L flat-six and six-speed manual transaxle

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe being built with a 996.2 GT3 3.6 L flat-six and six-speed manual transaxle

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe being built with a 996.2 GT3 3.6 L flat-six and six-speed manual transaxle

1998 Porsche 911 Carrera being shipped to Porsche Classic for a custom modified restoration

1998 Porsche 911 Carrera at Porsche Classic for a custom modified restoration

Source: Porsche media, Porsche Club of America, via Car&Driver

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.