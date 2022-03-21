1998 Porsche 911 with a GT3 3.6 L Flat-Six

Porsche Classic spent two and a half years building the 911 Classic Club Coupe with help from Porsche Club of America. The group started by disassembling a 1998 911 Carrera purchased and imported from Virginia, USA. At their company in Germany the body was chemically stripped, repaired, and reinforced. Under that they installed the chassis, suspension, and powertrain from a Porsche 996.2 GT3. This means the car is now powered by a naturally aspirated 3.6 L flat-six making 380 hp and six-speed manual transaxle. On the exterior they installed a ducktail spoiler, double-bubble roof, and GT3 side skirts and front. The finishing touch is a set of Fuchs 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Source: Porsche media, Porsche Club of America, via Car&Driver