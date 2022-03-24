Nissan 240SX with a 910 whp Turbo 2JZ

This Nissan 240SX visited the dyno at KP Tuning. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six built by First State Motorsports in Claymont, Delaware. The engine features Weisco 10.8:1 compression pistons, Manley I-beam rods, Titan main caps, Ferrea valvetrain, Brain Crower 276 camshafts, and Forced Induction 7687 turbocharger. The engine runs on One R ethanol fuel fed through ID2600 primary injectors and ID1050 secondary injectors by a Weldon mechanical pump. The combo made 910 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 42 psi of boost.

Source: TalonTSi97 Videos