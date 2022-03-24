Keith Edward’s Audi Sport Quattro S1 E2 Replica with a 800+ hp Turbo Inline-Five

Keith Edward’s Audi Sport Quattro S1 E2 replica is for sale at Silverstone Auctions. The car started life as an Audi Quattro Keith purchased to daily drive. However after little use, he began racing it in hill climb. Keith continued to modify and race the car for many years. The biggest change came when Dialynx shortened the wheelbase and installed the carbon/kevlar Group B body panels.

The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.266 L inline-five making 800+ horsepower. It features an iron block, Farndon crankshaft, custom rods, and custom Wossner forged pistons. On top sits a 20-valve aluminum head with custom porting, Piper camshafts (custom profile), Supertech +1 mm oversize valves, Audi S4/S6 V6 intake manifold, and Porsche 75 mm throttle body.

Boost is provided by a Garrett GTX3582R Gen 2 turbo with custom PTM Turbos impellers and Turbosmart 50 mm external wastegate. Webster Engineering fabricated a custom intercooler and 76 mm exhaust. The fuel system features Rochester 1600 cc injectors, two Bosch 044 pumps, ATL fuel cell, and custom surge tank.

The inline-five is paired with a Drag Power Team six-speed sequential transmission and a Tilton 7.5-inch clutch. A Baily Morris driveshaft sends power to an EPS custom limited-slip differential.

The car rides on custom Bilstein adjustable coilovers and Audi S1 spec control arms. Speedline Motorsport magnesium wheels (16×11.5J) cover AP Racing six-piston calipers with 369 mm rotors in front and AP Racing four-piston calipers with 350 mm rotors in back.

Source: Silverstone Auctions and Hillclimb Monsters