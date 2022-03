This Opel Ascona B was sent to TRS Racing in Poland for a powertrain upgrade. The company started by removing the previously swapped 3.0 L V6 and transmission. In its place they installed a 6.2 L LS3 V8 and Tremec TKO five-speed manual transmission on custom mounts. TRS Racing notched the firewall and enlarge the transmission tunnel to get both to fit. They also fabricated custom headers that lead to the previously installed side exhaust.

Source: TRS Racing FB album