Charl Joubert races hill climb events in his unique Lotus Exige. The 900 kg (1984 lb) race car is powered by a turbocharged Honda J35 V6 capable of 800 horsepower. Hillclimb Monsters reports the chassis was lengthened to fit the powertrain. They also modified the body with a focus on aero and wider tires. Watch as Charl compete at Simola Hillclimb in South Africa below.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters