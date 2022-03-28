For Sale: 1960 Chevy Parkwood Wagon with a LS1 V8

This 1960 Chevy Bel Air Parkwood wagon is for sale on Bring a Trailerhttps://bringatrailer.com/listing/1960-chevrolet-parkwood/ in San Marcos, California. The car is powered by a 5.7 L LS1 V8 from a 2002 Camaro Z28 with a PSI wiring harness and custom exhaust. A T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power through a custom driveshaft to a Posi LSD with 3.71 gears. The wagon rides on Boss Motorsports wheels (18-inch front, 20-inch rear) with Nankang tires covering all-wheel disc brakes. Issues include paint chips, scratches, and corrosion on rear valance. There is also issues with power steering loss during hard acceleration.

Source: Bring a Trailer