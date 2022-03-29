2015 Škoda Yeti with an Audi RS3 Powertrain

The owner of this 2015 Škoda Yeti spent three years building it from a bare shell. The SUV is powered by a 2.5 L TFSI inline-five from a second generation Audi RS3. It produces 485 horsepower thanks to a Loba Motorsport LO500P turbocharger, Audi R8 ignition coils, Snow Performance Stage 3 water/methanol injection kit, Wagner Evo 3 intercooler, and custom exhaust. The owner also swapped the RS3’s S tronic seven-speed transmission and AWD drivetrain. The SUV rides on a lowered suspension with RS3 front and rear disc brakes. The interior features 2020 Audi S3 leather seats behind a RS3 steering wheel, flocked dash, and RS3 pedal box.

Source: eBay via Carscoops