Mikko Kataja from VHT Racing spent the winter working on his 4A-GE powered Toyota Starlet race car for the upcoming season. Some of the work included installing new pistons in the 20v “Blacktop” block and new camshafts in the ported 16v head. He also raised the compression to 13.2. These changes resulted in the engine making 255 horsepower at 10,309 rpm on Aral Ultimate 102 octane fuel. Listen to the engine sing on the dyno below.

Source: VHTRacing