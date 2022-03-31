Citroën 2CV with a Suzuki GSX-R Inline-Four

Frédéric Héraudeau from l’art du pilotage built his Citroën 2CV to race at the track. The car is no longer powered by an aircooled flat-twin sending power to the front wheels. Instead Frédéric’s 2CV is powered by a 1074 cc inline-four from a Suzuki GSX-R1100 motorcycle. The inline-four sits in the back of the car sending power to the rear wheels. The video below shows the Citroën 2CV racing at Circuit de Charade in Saint-Genès-Champanelle, Auvergne, France. It switches between the Citroën 2CV and a Renault R8 chasing it.

Source: l’art du pilotage