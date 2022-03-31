Smart Fortwo with a Toyota 3S-GTE

Jim Gazey built this Smart Fortwo (W450) for hill climb and sprint racing. It originally completed with a turbocharged 698 cc M160 E07 inline-three. Eventually it was swapped for a turbocharged 2.0 L 3S-GTE inline-four and five-speed manual transmission from a Toyota MR2 Mk2. The engine made 220 horsepower on a Emerald ECU and custom exhaust. The car rides on a Smart Brabus front suspension while the rear suspension features custom coilovers. The car completed Shelsey Walsh (2016) in 36.39 sec and Curborough (2016) in 69.32 sec. It recently sold on eBay for £4,000 or about $5,257. Hopefully the new owner continues to race the unique car.

Source: Adrian Price, ZiPP