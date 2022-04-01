1966 Sunbeam Tiger with a 6.0L LSx V8

Jerry Porsch’s 1966 Sunbeam Tiger originally came with a 260 ci V8. During his ownership the car has run several motors with the most recent being a 6.0 L LSx V8. It features an Eagle rotating assembly, aftermarket heads, and custom headers. Jerry also has a nitrous bottle in the trunk but hasn’t felt the need to use it. The motor is paired with a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and Chrysler 8.75-inch rear end with 3.55 gears. Listen to Jerry explain the car at Holley LS Fest 2021.

Source: Holley