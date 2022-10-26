1969 Road Runner with a 940 hp Supercharged 426 ci Hemi V8

Kevin Hart’s 1969 Plymouth Road Runner built by Salvaggio Auto Design won Goodguys Rod & Custom Association’s 2022 Muscle Machine of the Year. The car is powered by a supercharged 426 ci Hemi V8 built by Gearhead Fabrications making 940 horsepower thanks to a Whipple 3.8 L supercharger. It is paired with a Tremec TR-6060 six-speed manual transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.70 gears. The Road Runner sits on a custom B-body frame with Detroit Speed X-Gen 595 front suspension and Detroit Speed QUADRALink rear suspension. It rides on JRi coilovers and custom HRE wheels covering Brembo brakes.

Source: @salvaggio_design and Detroit Speed FB page