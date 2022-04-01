1973 Toyota FJ40 with a 3F-E Inline-Six

Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers (PRLC) built this 1973 FJ40 for the original owner at their company in Austin, Colorado. Under the hood sits a rebuilt 4.0 L 3F-E inline-six from a 1989 FJ62. These produces around 155 hp (116 kW) and 220 lb-ft (303 Nm) of torque in factory spec. An A440 automatic transmission sends power to a split transfer case with push-button 4WD. PRLC extended the wheelbase 3.5 inches using their rear shackle reversal kit. They moved the rear wheel wells back compensate for the extended wheelbase. Underneath they installed an Old Man Emu 2.5-inch lift, power steering, and BFGoodrich 33-inch tires. The interior features leather covered OEM seats, PRLC Tuffy center console, Vintage Air system, Dakota Digital gauges, and PRLC six-point roll cage.

Source: Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers