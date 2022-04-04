For Sale: 1968 BMW 1600ti with a S38 Inline-Six

This 1968 BMW 1600ti is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Dallas, Texas. The car called “F1600” was built by Korman Autoworks in the early-1990’s for Joe Bill Dryden. It is powered by a 3.5 L S38 inline-six from a BMW M6. Behind it sits a Getrag five-speed manual transmission sending power to a 3.45 limited-slip differential from a 530i. The car rides on reinforced chassis with 15×7-inch Panasport-style wheels and Nankang tires (205/55) covering tii calipers and Alpina ventilated rotors in front and 250 mm drum brakes in back. The exterior features a Korman Autoworks kevlar hood, Zender fenders, and Zender front and rear spoilers. Inside you find Sparco Evo seats with Simpson racing harnesses, Momo steering wheel, VDO gauges, and roll cage.

Source: Bring a Trailer