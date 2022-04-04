Custom 1955 GMC Truck with a 2011 Chevy Dually Chassis and Duramax V8

custom 1955 GMC 370 dually truck with a Duramax V8

Leon Thurston from Leons Garage Adventures is back with a new project. After completing his turbo LS3 powered Fiero, Leon set out to build a custom tow truck. The project started by removing the body from a 1955 GMC 370 truck. Then he removed the body from a 2011 Chevrolet Express keeping the dually chassis and Duramax diesel V8 powertrain. Leon then installed the classic GMC body over the modern Chevy dually chassis. Watch the project’s progress in the video below or on @therealonpointfabrication.

Source: Leon’s Garage Adventures and @therealonpointfabrication

