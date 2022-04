VeeDub Racing found a VW Camper (Type 2 Bus) at Santa Pod Raceway during the VWDRC event. The Camper is powered by a 3.0 L X30XE V6 from a Vauxhall Omega mated to a VW 091 transaxle. The owner states the engine made 175 on the dyno which is less than factory spec. It should make around 208 hp and 199 lb-ft (270 Nm) of torque when running properly. Watch the Camper make several passes with the best being a 14.568 sec at 91.05 mph.

Source: VeeDubRacing