4WD Ford Focus with a Turbo Cosworth YB

David Richards built this 2002 Ford Focus ST170 over the course of three years. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Cosworth YB inline-four producing 350 hp on low boost and 450 hp on high boost. The motor features forged internals, porter head, BD14 intake camshaft, GT3076R turbocharger, and Simtec ECU. A MT57 five-speed manual transmission and Sierra Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 drivetrain sends power to all four wheels. Behind the OZ Racing wheels (18×8) are Mitsubishi Evo 6 Brembo four-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in front and Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 calipers with ST170 300 mm rotors in back. The car changed some since David owned it and was featured by Fast Ford’s article in 2020.
Full Specs:
Engine:
- GT3076R turbocharger
- New crank and rods
- New pistons and bore work
- WRC Cosworth multilayer head gasket
- 4×4 piston squirts off pump
- 4×4 block standard bore
- polished standard crank
- ported and polished 4×4 head
- BD14 inlet camshaft
- standard exhaust camshaft
- 4×4 inlet manifold
- 2wd exhaust manifold
- 3-inch exhaust
- Simtec ECU (Drive by wire throttle, Coils on plug) done by AG Motorsport
- 350 hp on low boost
- 450 hp on high boost
Drivetrain:
- MT75 five-speed manual transmission
- AP 6 paddle clutch with high pressure plate and hydraulic conversion
- Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 front and rear diffs
Suspension:
Front:
- electric power steering
- adjustable track control arms
- Comp struts
- adjustable top mounts
- bladed anti-roll bar
- Evo 6 Brembo four-piston calipers
- 330 mm rotors
Rear:
- custom WRC rear cradle
- WRC-spec billet hubs
- bladed anti-roll bar
- Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 calipers
- Focus ST170 300 mm rotors
Fuel:
- Custom baffled tank with swirl pot -8 fuel lines to cossie filter and 044 fuel pump -6 braided fuel lines to 10mm black alloy solid pipe under car
- Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator
- billet fuel rail
Body:
- stitch welded
- Sierra Cosworth front and rear chassis legs added to shell with gusset plates in engine bay and around suspension pick up points
- genuine RS rear quarters, wings, bumpers, tailgate, and spoiler
- 4×4 Cosworth vents in bonnet
Interior:
- Aim mxs 1.2 strada dash
- 4×4 Cosworth raven carpet
- 4×4 Cosworth center console
- Focus RS Mk1 push button start
- Focus RS Mk1 interior
- Focus RS Mk1 steering wheel
Source: CMS Car Sales, Sitech Racing FB page, and Fast Ford