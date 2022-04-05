4WD Ford Focus with a Turbo Cosworth YB

David Richards built this 2002 Ford Focus ST170 over the course of three years. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Cosworth YB inline-four producing 350 hp on low boost and 450 hp on high boost. The motor features forged internals, porter head, BD14 intake camshaft, GT3076R turbocharger, and Simtec ECU. A MT57 five-speed manual transmission and Sierra Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 drivetrain sends power to all four wheels. Behind the OZ Racing wheels (18×8) are Mitsubishi Evo 6 Brembo four-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in front and Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 calipers with ST170 300 mm rotors in back. The car changed some since David owned it and was featured by Fast Ford’s article in 2020.

Full Specs:

Engine:

GT3076R turbocharger

New crank and rods

New pistons and bore work

WRC Cosworth multilayer head gasket

4×4 piston squirts off pump

4×4 block standard bore

polished standard crank

ported and polished 4×4 head

BD14 inlet camshaft

standard exhaust camshaft

4×4 inlet manifold

2wd exhaust manifold

3-inch exhaust

Simtec ECU (Drive by wire throttle, Coils on plug) done by AG Motorsport

350 hp on low boost

450 hp on high boost

Drivetrain:

MT75 five-speed manual transmission

AP 6 paddle clutch with high pressure plate and hydraulic conversion

Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 front and rear diffs

Suspension:

Front:

electric power steering

adjustable track control arms

Comp struts

adjustable top mounts

bladed anti-roll bar

Evo 6 Brembo four-piston calipers

330 mm rotors

Rear:

custom WRC rear cradle

WRC-spec billet hubs

bladed anti-roll bar

Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 calipers

Focus ST170 300 mm rotors

Fuel:

Custom baffled tank with swirl pot -8 fuel lines to cossie filter and 044 fuel pump -6 braided fuel lines to 10mm black alloy solid pipe under car

Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator

billet fuel rail

Body:

stitch welded

Sierra Cosworth front and rear chassis legs added to shell with gusset plates in engine bay and around suspension pick up points

genuine RS rear quarters, wings, bumpers, tailgate, and spoiler

4×4 Cosworth vents in bonnet

Interior:

Aim mxs 1.2 strada dash

4×4 Cosworth raven carpet

4×4 Cosworth center console

Focus RS Mk1 push button start

Focus RS Mk1 interior

Focus RS Mk1 steering wheel

Source: CMS Car Sales, Sitech Racing FB page, and Fast Ford