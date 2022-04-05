4WD Ford Focus with a Turbo Cosworth YB

  • Focus

4WD Ford Focus with a turbo Cosworth YB inline-four

David Richards built this 2002 Ford Focus ST170 over the course of three years. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Cosworth YB inline-four producing 350 hp on low boost and 450 hp on high boost. The motor features forged internals, porter head, BD14 intake camshaft, GT3076R turbocharger, and Simtec ECU. A MT57 five-speed manual transmission and Sierra Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 drivetrain sends power to all four wheels. Behind the OZ Racing wheels (18×8) are Mitsubishi Evo 6 Brembo four-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in front and Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 calipers with ST170 300 mm rotors in back. The car changed some since David owned it and was featured by Fast Ford’s article in 2020.

Full Specs:
Engine:

  • GT3076R turbocharger
  • New crank and rods
  • New pistons and bore work
  • WRC Cosworth multilayer head gasket
  • 4×4 piston squirts off pump
  • 4×4 block standard bore
  • polished standard crank
  • ported and polished 4×4 head
  • BD14 inlet camshaft
  • standard exhaust camshaft
  • 4×4 inlet manifold
  • 2wd exhaust manifold
  • 3-inch exhaust
  • Simtec ECU (Drive by wire throttle, Coils on plug) done by AG Motorsport
  • 350 hp on low boost
  • 450 hp on high boost

Drivetrain:

  • MT75 five-speed manual transmission
  • AP 6 paddle clutch with high pressure plate and hydraulic conversion
  • Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 front and rear diffs

Suspension:
Front:

  • electric power steering
  • adjustable track control arms
  • Comp struts
  • adjustable top mounts
  • bladed anti-roll bar
  • Evo 6 Brembo four-piston calipers
  • 330 mm rotors

Rear:

  • custom WRC rear cradle
  • WRC-spec billet hubs
  • bladed anti-roll bar
  • Sapphire RS Cosworth 4×4 calipers
  • Focus ST170 300 mm rotors

Fuel:

  • Custom baffled tank with swirl pot -8 fuel lines to cossie filter and 044 fuel pump -6 braided fuel lines to 10mm black alloy solid pipe under car
  • Aeromotive fuel pressure regulator
  • billet fuel rail

Body:

  • stitch welded
  • Sierra Cosworth front and rear chassis legs added to shell with gusset plates in engine bay and around suspension pick up points
  • genuine RS rear quarters, wings, bumpers, tailgate, and spoiler
  • 4×4 Cosworth vents in bonnet

Interior:

  • Aim mxs 1.2 strada dash
  • 4×4 Cosworth raven carpet
  • 4×4 Cosworth center console
  • Focus RS Mk1 push button start
  • Focus RS Mk1 interior
  • Focus RS Mk1 steering wheel

Source: CMS Car Sales, Sitech Racing FB page, and Fast Ford

