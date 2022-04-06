1994 BMW 840Ci with a Supercharged S62 V8

Mike from QBM Auto Parts owns a unique 1994 BMW 840Ci (E31). Under the hood sits a 4.9 L S62 V8 from a 2001 BMW M5. It produces 620 horsepower thanks to an ESS supercharger, Evolve Automotive custom intake manifold, and Super Sprint Headers. The drivetrain features an E39 M5 six-peed manual transmission and E46 M3 differential. The car rides on a H&R sport/race suspension with DINAN front and rear strut bars, and BBS wheels covering Brembo eight-piston in front.

Source: The Recyclers TM, @truny4n, and Beemer Fam