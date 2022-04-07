1965 Dodge D200 with a 2006 Ram 3/4-ton Chassis and Powertrain

ICON 4×4 built this custom Dodge D200 truck at their company in 2013. The project features a 1965 Dodge D200 Crew Cab body on a 2006 Dodge Ram Mega Cab 3/4-ton chassis and powertrain. The 5.9 L Cummins ISB inline-six produces 426 hp and 836 lb-ft of torque to the wheels thanks to parts from Banks Power. The upgrades include their Monster-Ram intake, StraightShot water-methanol injection, Monster exhaust, and custom air-to-water intercooler. Behind the Cummins inline-six is a NV5600 six-speed manual transmission, NVG 273 transfer case, and eight-lug axles. The truck rides on a KORE 4.5-inch suspension lift and Fox Racing 3.0 shocks. A set of Hutchinson Rock Monster 17×8.5-inch wheels over disc brakes front and rear.

Source: ICON 4×4 and MotorTrend