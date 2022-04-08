2003 Infiniti G35 with a VQ37VHR V6

Rod Summers races his 2003 Infiniti G35 in time attack. The car visited his employer Z1 Motorsports’ dyno to prep for an upcoming event. It’s powered by a 3.7 L VQ37VHR V6 featuring Deatschwerks 600 cc injectors, Z1 Motorsports oil cooler and 3-inch carbon fiber intakes, and custom 3-inch exhaust. It made 342 horsepower and 287 lb-ft of torque. Rod also upgraded the six-speed manual transmission with Z1 Motorsports clutch, flywheel, and heavy duty billet CSC kit.

Source: Z1 Motorsports and Z1 Motorsports FB page