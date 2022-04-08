Lexus IS220d with a 3UZ V8

CBS Racing loves swapping Toyota/Lexus motors at their company in Schijndel, Netherlands. Take for example their Lexus IS220d drift project. It originally came with a 2.2 L 2AD-FHV diesel inline-four making 174 hp (130 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. CBS Racing removed the diesel motor and installed a 4.3 L 3UZ-FE V8. The change increased output to 290 hp (216 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque. They also swapped the differential for shorter gearing. The powertrain upgrades were paired with a set of Tein adjustable coilovers and a prototype angle kit.

Source: CBS Racing