For Sale: 1953 Hillman Minx Californian with a Chevy V8

This 1953 Hillman Minx Californian is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Morristown, Tennessee. The car is powered by a 350 ci Chevy V8 with a .030 overbore, four-barrel carb, and Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold. The drivetrain features a Muncie T-10 four-speed manual transmission and narrowed 1957 Pontiac rear end. Behind the 15-inch steel wheels are 1957 Pontiac drum brakes front and rear. Issues include a dent on the passenger-side rear fender and paint scratches and chips.

Source: Bring a Trailer