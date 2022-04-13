For Sale: 1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE

This 1981 Toyota Corolla KE70 panel van is for sale on FB Marketplace located in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia for $23,000. The car is powered by a Toyota 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four. The motor features SQ Engineering 70 mm velocity stacks, AE111 “Blacktop” individual throttle bodies, custom 2.5-inch exhaust, and Adaptronic E420D ECU. A J160 six-speed manual transmission with an Exedy heavy-duty clutch send power to an AE86 rear end with a TRD limited-slip diff and 4.11 gears. The car rides on AE86 front coilovers, Corona lower control arms, Pedders rear shocks, and rear leaf springs. A sen of SSR Formular mesh wheels (15×7.5, 15×8) cover AE86 front and rear brakes. Issues include paint cracking on roof and hood and loud external fuel pump. Seller claims the pump needs isolator mounts.

Source: Facebook Marketplace via Yota Nation FB page