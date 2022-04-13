For Sale: 1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE

1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE inline-four

This 1981 Toyota Corolla KE70 panel van is for sale on FB Marketplace located in Gold Coast, QLD, Australia for $23,000. The car is powered by a Toyota 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four. The motor features SQ Engineering 70 mm velocity stacks, AE111 “Blacktop” individual throttle bodies, custom 2.5-inch exhaust, and Adaptronic E420D ECU. A J160 six-speed manual transmission with an Exedy heavy-duty clutch send power to an AE86 rear end with a TRD limited-slip diff and 4.11 gears. The car rides on AE86 front coilovers, Corona lower control arms, Pedders rear shocks, and rear leaf springs. A sen of SSR Formular mesh wheels (15×7.5, 15×8) cover AE86 front and rear brakes. Issues include paint cracking on roof and hood and loud external fuel pump. Seller claims the pump needs isolator mounts.

1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE inline-four

1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE inline-four

1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE inline-four

1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE inline-four

1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE inline-four

1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE inline-four

1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE inline-four

1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE inline-four

1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE inline-four

1981 Corolla Panel Van with a 3S-GE inline-four

Source: Facebook Marketplace via Yota Nation FB page

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.