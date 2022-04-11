BMW E30 with a Turbo 13B Two-Rotor

PAC Performance received this BMW E30 318i last year for a powertrain swap. The company replaced the factory 1.8 L inline-four with one of their FD Street 13B turbocharged two-rotor. The motor features a Garrett G42 turbocharger, Turbosmart WG50 wastegate, heavy duty 4-inch intercooler, and Motec M130 ECU. It will run on E85 fuel fed by three in-tank Walbro pumps. PAC Performance also replaced the factory transmission with a Toyota Supra R154 five-speed manual transmission and factory differential with one from a BMW M3. The company still needs to install fuel and brake lines and electrical wiring. You can follow the progress @pacperformance.

Source: PAC Performance FB page