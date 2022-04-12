AWD Volkswagen Caddy with a 1210 hp Turbo Inline-Five

Richard Milton built his incredibly fast Volkswagen Caddy at his company Kernow Transporters in the UK. It originally came with a 1.6 L TDI diesel inline-four and 2WD drivetrain. It is now powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L TFSI inline-five with forged internals and Precision 7675 turbocharger. The motor makes 1210 horsepower and 1600 Nm (1180 lb-ft) tuned by Storm Developments on a Syvecs ECU. Power goes to all four wheel thanks to a DQ500 seven-speed transmission and Audi RS3 rear differential. Richard raced the Caddy at Santa Pod Raceway for the GTI Spring Festival event. While there he went 9.976 sec at 146.65 mph on slicks and 10.636 sec at 140.8 mph on Pirelli PS4 street tires.

Source: VeeDubRacing