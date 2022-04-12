Dirk Stratton’s Corvette with a Lingenfelter 454 ci V8 on the Dyno

Dirk Stratton sent his “Driftvette” to be prepped for the upcoming drift season. Lingenfelter refreshed their Eliminator Spec R 454 ci LS7 V8 at the heart of the C6 Corvette. The motor features a Armstrong Race Engineering dry sump, Blackheart 2-inch headers, Holley Hi-Ram intake, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a PPG sequential transaxle with a McLeod Racing Mag Force clutch. Listen to the LS7 V8 scream on the Lingenfelter dyno below.

Source: Dirk Stratton FB page and Lingenfelter Performance Engineering FB page