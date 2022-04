Luca Car Mods (LCM) built this Volvo 244 at their company in Bergharen, Netherlands. The customer wanted LCM to swap the factory 2.0 L B20 inline-four with a Toyota 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8. The V8 features a custom exhaust and custom oil sump setup for turbochargers eventually. LCM also installed a Toyota A340E four-speed automatic transmission with a B&M ratchet shifter. If you are interested in swapping a 1UZ V8 into your Volvo 240, LCM sells mounts to help.

Source: Luca Car Mods