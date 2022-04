Last month Allen Millyard prepped his amazing Viper V10 motorcycle for a UK MOT test. It had been a year since Allen last drove the motorcycle and was eager to get it out again. Allen built the motorcycle in 2009 with a 750 lb 8.0 L V10 motor making 500 horsepower and a single-speed bevel box. Watch as Allen gives the bike a thorough inspection before a test drive.

Source: Allen Millyard