Aston Martin Vantage GT4 with a Twin-Supercharged V12

Darren Kelly is competing in Formula Drift thanks to The Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage drift car. The project started 14 months ago with a Vantage GT4 race car built for IMSA racing. The Heart of Racing replaced the V8 with a 6.0 L V12. The V12 comes naturally aspirated but the team added two superchargers and a Motec M1 ECU. It produces 650 horsepower but they expect to make around 1000 horsepower with a 6.8 L V12 they are building with a billet crankshaft. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a torque tube to a six-speed sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end. Listen to Darren explains the unique car to Larry Chen.

Source: The Heart of Racing FB page and Larry Chen